Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Severfield (LON:SFR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 70 ($0.89). Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Severfield from GBX 108 ($1.37) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

LON SFR opened at GBX 71.26 ($0.91) on Wednesday. Severfield has a 1 year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.21 million and a PE ratio of 13.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.84.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

