Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Scotiabank

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $3.25 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

OTCMKTS SVRGF opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

