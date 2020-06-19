Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Scotiabank

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $3.25 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

OTCMKTS SVRGF opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

