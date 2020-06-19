Scotiabank Raises Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$194.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$177.00 to C$194.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KXS. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$185.73.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$185.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 229.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$166.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$123.11. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$75.15 and a 12-month high of C$190.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$70.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.5700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

