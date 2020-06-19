Scotiabank Lowers PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to $13.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PREKF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

