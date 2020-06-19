SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €118.00 by UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €118.00 ($132.58) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €125.91 ($141.47).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €120.40 ($135.28) on Wednesday. SAP has a 1 year low of €82.13 ($92.28) and a 1 year high of €129.60 ($145.62). The stock has a market cap of $143.72 billion and a PE ratio of 42.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is €111.11 and its 200-day moving average is €114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

