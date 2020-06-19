RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €35.50 by Berenberg Bank

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €35.50 ($39.89) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.13 ($33.85).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €31.18 ($35.03) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.05. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.12) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($26.16).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

