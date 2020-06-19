Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.21) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 47.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 93 ($1.18) to GBX 183 ($2.33) in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 163.42 ($2.08).

RMG opened at GBX 180.05 ($2.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 172.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 182.12. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.60 ($3.29). The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

