Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYLOF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Big Yellow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Yellow Group has an average rating of Hold.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $15.81.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.