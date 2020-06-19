Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given New $1.75 Price Target at CIBC

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $1.00 to $1.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RROTF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Roots from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on Roots from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roots from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Roots from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of RROTF opened at $0.97 on Monday. Roots has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

