Rise Tops 24 Hour Volume of $277.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $1.18 million and $277.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000409 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001232 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 151,877,003 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rise

