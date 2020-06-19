Rhipe (ASX:RHP) Shares Down 3.9%

Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP)’s share price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.84 ($1.30) and last traded at A$1.86 ($1.32), approximately 422,580 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.93 ($1.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of $259.91 million and a P/E ratio of 41.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

About Rhipe (ASX:RHP)

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

