Reviewing i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for i3 Verticals and Marchex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Marchex 0 0 1 0 3.00

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus target price of $27.40, indicating a potential downside of 7.53%. Marchex has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.74%. Given Marchex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of i3 Verticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -0.54% 15.10% 6.49% Marchex -26.43% -5.36% -4.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares i3 Verticals and Marchex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $376.31 million 2.16 -$3.05 million $0.39 75.97 Marchex $106.13 million 0.64 -$4.04 million ($0.01) -154.00

i3 Verticals has higher revenue and earnings than Marchex. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i3 Verticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Marchex on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. The company also offers Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

