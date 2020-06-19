Reviewing Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) & BBX Capital (NYSE:BBXTB)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and BBX Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 15.48% 11.85% 0.90% BBX Capital -1.28% 2.19% 0.77%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and BBX Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 BBX Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.54%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than BBX Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBX Capital has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of BBX Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and BBX Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $1.40 billion 1.17 $218.00 million $3.46 8.37 BBX Capital $946.87 million 0.27 $17.69 million N/A N/A

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BBX Capital.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats BBX Capital on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, as well as wealth management products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 75 retail locations in 24 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

