Research Analysts Set Expectations for UDR, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,046,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,876,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,301,000 after buying an additional 323,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in UDR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,953,000 after purchasing an additional 436,872 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UDR by 41.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,760,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,630,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

