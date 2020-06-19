Research Analysts Set Expectations for STAAR Surgical’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for STAAR Surgical in a research note issued on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

STAA opened at $45.88 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 169.93 and a beta of 1.62.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,485,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 2,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $75,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,855 shares of company stock valued at $12,343,072 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,396,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

