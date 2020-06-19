Research Analysts Set Expectations for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

XRAY stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

