Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sempra Energy’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.54 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

NYSE:SRE opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,094,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after purchasing an additional 228,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 490,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.