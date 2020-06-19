Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for H & R Block Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for H & R Block in a report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE HRB opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.81. H & R Block has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.29 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,367,110,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,004,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,666,000 after purchasing an additional 353,401 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,228,000 after purchasing an additional 891,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after purchasing an additional 126,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,527 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

