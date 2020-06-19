Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $31.00. The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 3241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

RPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

In related news, VP Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 28,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,000.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,371.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Repay by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,265,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

