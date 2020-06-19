Regis (NYSE:RGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%.

Regis stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $332.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

RGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

