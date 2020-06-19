Raymond James Boosts Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to $1.00

Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $0.80 to $1.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TNEYF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tamarack-Valley-Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tamarack-Valley-Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

