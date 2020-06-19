Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on K. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$8.49 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.64. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.28.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

