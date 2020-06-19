Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290,283 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 69.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,991,000 after purchasing an additional 805,452 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,366,000 after purchasing an additional 648,064 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 54.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 437,621 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,986,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Rapid7 Inc has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,580 shares of company stock valued at $984,503 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.