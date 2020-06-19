Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $221,000 Stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,797 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

