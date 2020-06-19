Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Altria Group by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.47 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of -84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.