QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Position Trimmed by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475,192 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of QTS Realty Trust worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QTS. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,915,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,262 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,259,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,050,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 52,821 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,695,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1,245.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after buying an additional 362,633 shares during the last quarter.

QTS opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.62 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.96.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

