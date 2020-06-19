QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Coverage Initiated at MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QEP. Stephens downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

QEP Resources stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $430.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 4.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. QEP Resources had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in QEP Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,943,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 735,172 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in QEP Resources by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 727,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 284,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $15,370,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in QEP Resources by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 388,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 217,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QEP Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 143,048 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

