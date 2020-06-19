Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Lennar Co. Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lennar’s FY2020 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

LEN stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lennar by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,012,000 after buying an additional 2,285,388 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $33,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2,462.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after buying an additional 686,810 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $34,341,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Lennar by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,143,000 after buying an additional 478,019 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.