Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Talos Energy Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Talos Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TALO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

TALO stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.