Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Lennar from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

NYSE:LEN opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. Lennar has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Lennar by 60.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

