Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Hawaii Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $62.67 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at $219,936. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.