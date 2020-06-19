Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Lifted by Analyst

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WNEB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Compass Point raised Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.28. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other news, Director Steven G. Richter purchased 9,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,027.11. Insiders have acquired 10,323 shares of company stock worth $53,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

