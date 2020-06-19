Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group Inc Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.30.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 163.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 415,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,855,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37,897 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

