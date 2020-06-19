Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Raised by Analyst

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.46). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OVV. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

NYSE:OVV opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. AXA bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

