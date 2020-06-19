Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Middleby Corp Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CL King began coverage on Middleby in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Middleby from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $79.63 on Thursday. Middleby has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,670 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.06 per share, with a total value of $101,970.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,169.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,540 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $98,051.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,545.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $495,723. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 895.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 998,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,815,000 after purchasing an additional 898,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,507,000 after purchasing an additional 704,112 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at $31,954,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,681,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,190,000 after purchasing an additional 514,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $49,617,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

