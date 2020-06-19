Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Increased by Colliers Secur.

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) – Research analysts at Colliers Secur. upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of iRobot in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Anderson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.27).

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $82.26 on Thursday. iRobot has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 1,269.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $73,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,860.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,261. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

