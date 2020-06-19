Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Centogene N.V. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Centogene in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Centogene’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Centogene alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Centogene from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centogene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of CNTG opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. Centogene has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $402.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1,055.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 8.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.