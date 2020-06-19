Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Shopify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHO has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.97) by C$0.67. The business had revenue of C$630.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$617.45 million.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.