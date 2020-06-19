Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pfizer Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.28.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $185.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.