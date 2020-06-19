Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for NBT Bancorp Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.64 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.00%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBTB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 60.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

