Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for National Vision in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $29.92 on Thursday. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 514,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 92,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Vision by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 76,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in National Vision by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

