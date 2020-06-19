Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for PolyOne Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for PolyOne in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PolyOne in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 113.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 163.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

