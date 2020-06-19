Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for NYSE:SLQT Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SLQT)

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Styblo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NYSE:SLQT’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. NYSE:SLQT has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

About NYSE:SLQT

