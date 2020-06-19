Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.66.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,019 shares of company stock worth $11,900,641 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Centene by 31.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,052,000 after buying an additional 252,575 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Centene by 11.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Centene by 91.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 188,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 89,681 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

