PWR (ASX:PWH) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of PWR Holdings Ltd (ASX:PWH) traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$3.56 ($2.52) and last traded at A$3.60 ($2.55), 37,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.70 ($2.62).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.14. The firm has a market cap of $360.32 million and a PE ratio of 24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05.

PWR Company Profile (ASX:PWH)

PWR Holdings Limited designs, engineers, produces, tests, validates, and sells customized aluminum cooling products and solutions in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products and C&R Racing. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

