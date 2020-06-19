Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Public Storage by 674.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.15. 298,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,750. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.