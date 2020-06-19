Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Shares Up 13.2%

Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) shares shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09, 7,481 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 14,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGUUF. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prosegur Cash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prosegur Cash in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash logistics and cash management, and other outsourced services to financial institutions, retailers, government agencies and central banks, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations worldwide. The company's services include local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, such as jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidence.

