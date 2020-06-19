Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) Trading 2.6% Higher

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$27.12 ($19.23) and last traded at A$26.98 ($19.13), 285,954 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$26.30 ($18.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is A$23.64.

Pro Medicus Company Profile (ASX:PME)

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions worldwide. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

