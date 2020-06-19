Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) and GreenSky (OTCMKTS:GSKY) Head to Head Comparison

Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Prism Technologies Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prism Technologies Group and GreenSky, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenSky 1 6 0 0 1.86

GreenSky has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.96%. Given GreenSky’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GreenSky is more favorable than Prism Technologies Group.

Risk & Volatility

Prism Technologies Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and GreenSky’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GreenSky $529.65 million 1.80 $31.98 million $0.57 9.32

GreenSky has higher revenue and earnings than Prism Technologies Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.0% of GreenSky shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Prism Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.8% of GreenSky shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A GreenSky 4.71% -60.67% 7.22%

Summary

GreenSky beats Prism Technologies Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prism Technologies Group

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Prism Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prism Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.