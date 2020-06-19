Principal US Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSM) Shares Up 4.5%

Principal US Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSM)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.39, 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88.

